PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGMS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeoGames by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.