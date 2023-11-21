Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Purchases 20 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.66).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 19th, Susan Davy bought 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($187.71).
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 736.50 ($9.21). 220,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 703.06. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,013 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
