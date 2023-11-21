Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Purchases 20 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.66).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 19th, Susan Davy bought 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($187.71).

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 736.50 ($9.21). 220,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 703.06. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,013 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.01) to GBX 1,090 ($13.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.08).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

