Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 319,409.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 581,326 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $57,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

