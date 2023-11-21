Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 131,320 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 630.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after buying an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 718,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 408,636 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.