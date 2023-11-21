Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 513 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

