Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.38% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 314,484 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $465.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

