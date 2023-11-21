Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 2,748 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,751. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.