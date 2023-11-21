Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 4,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 1,989,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,302. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

