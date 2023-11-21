Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys Shares of 113,171 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 247,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,335. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
