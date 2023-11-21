Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys Shares of 130,582 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. 1,016,095 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

