Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys Shares of 45,867 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,462,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 637,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

