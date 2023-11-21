Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.40. 269,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.