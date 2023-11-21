Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 422,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,219. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

