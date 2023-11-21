Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.33. 1,405,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

