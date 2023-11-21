Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $10.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,435. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

