Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $22.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVW traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,878. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

