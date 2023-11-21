Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $3.59 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $4,928,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 259,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.