Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

VIGI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

