Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDIFree Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 4.39% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

