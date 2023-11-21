Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.05. 21,427,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,511,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $391.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

