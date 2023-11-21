Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 174,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

