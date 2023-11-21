Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS GCOW traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 316,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

