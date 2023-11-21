Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Invests $5.81 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 1.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.48% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
SDVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
