Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,586 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,205 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 384,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 376,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 68,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.