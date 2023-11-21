Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,328 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.85. The stock had a trading volume of 569,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $291.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

