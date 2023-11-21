Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 826,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

