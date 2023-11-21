Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases 124,002 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3,290.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 1.40% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,041. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

