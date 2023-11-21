Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases 2,072 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11,820.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 835,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

