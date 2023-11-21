Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases 8,427 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,785. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

