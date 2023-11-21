Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,064,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,180 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 939,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. 1,738,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,835. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.