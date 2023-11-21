Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 189,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,773. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

