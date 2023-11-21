Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,574,000 after buying an additional 206,348 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Boeing stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

