Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 125,209 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,209 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,985,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 1,251,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,157. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

