Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 2,010 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 247,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 356,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,916 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

