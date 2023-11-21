Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 2,438 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,027,000 after buying an additional 883,786 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,741 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

