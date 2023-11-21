Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 3,244 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 903,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,454. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

