Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 5,262 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 202,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

