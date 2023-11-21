Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 590 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.84. 950,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

