Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 7,890 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 1,380,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,593. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
