Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 9,571 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 688,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,903. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

