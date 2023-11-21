Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 48,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

