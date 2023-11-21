Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

