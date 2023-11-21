Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.15

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.15 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 3,110 ($38.91), with a volume of 156107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,110 ($38.91).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,907.58. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 271.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 65.82 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

