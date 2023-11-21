Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.00

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 79017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.10).

Personal Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.13. The stock has a market cap of £48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

