Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.10

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.38 ($0.47), with a volume of 7195927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.76 ($0.50).

Petrofac Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £195.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.44 ($6,236.01). In other news, insider Tareq Kawash sold 84,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £65,609.70 ($82,083.95). Also, insider Sara Akbar acquired 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.44 ($6,236.01). 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

