Piper Sandler Lowers AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $36.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 88,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,529. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

