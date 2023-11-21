Piper Sandler Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $69.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,971,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

