Piper Sandler Trims Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price to $39.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 34,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,959. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

