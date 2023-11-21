Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.15 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $444,930. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 109,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

