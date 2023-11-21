PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $774.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,688,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,851 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $774,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 771,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,992. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.